Firearms factory catches fire in Marikina

A FIREARMS manufacturing warehouse in Marikina City caught fire on Tuesday evening, October 13, 2026.

During a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Colonel Allen Rae Co said the fire started at around 8:40 p.m. inside the ARMSCOR compound in Barangay Fortune. The fire was declared out at around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14.

He said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, while the estimated damage was placed at around P40 million.

No casualties were reported.

The PNP is assisting the Bureau of Fire Protection in investigating the incident. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)