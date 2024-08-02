Garcia: Comelec to decide on filing Guo charges by next week

ON THE heels of the recommendation of its fact-finding panel, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to come out with its decision on whether to file criminal charges against suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo or not by next week.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said it will not be long before the commission en banc comes out with a decision on the recommendation of the fact finding panel to file a complaint against Guo for material misrepresentation in her certificate of candidacy (COC).

"Hopefully, by next week, we will already have more clarity on what direction we shall take (on this case)," said Garcia.

He said he immediately sent out copies of the fact-finding panel report to other members of the Commission.

"We will see if we will have this in our referendum or as part of our agenda in the regular en banc meeting on Wednesday," said Garcia.

On Thursday, the fact-finding panel recommended that the Law Department must be directed to file a motu proprio complaint and conduct a preliminary investigation against Guo.

This as it found Guo to have allegedly made false claims in her COC when she ran for mayor in the 2022 elections.

Garcia, meanwhile, assured that the Comelec is not giving special attention to the potential case against Guo.

The poll chief also denied that the commission is working in cahoots with other government agencies in a bid to pin down the local official.

"We are not neglecting this. That would be deriliction of duty. We are not dependent on the actions of other agencies. We make our own moves," said Garcia.

The fact-finding panel was created by the Comelec to determine if Guo made false claims in her Certificate of Candidacy when she ran for mayor in the 2022 elections.

In her COC, Guo declared Tarlac, Tarlac as her place of birth, and that she has been living in the Philippines for 35 years and two months. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)