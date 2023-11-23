Marcos assures government assistance in calamity-hit areas in Visayas, Mindanao

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has directed concerned government officials to ensure that assistance reaches the families affected by the earthquake in Davao Occidental and the flooding in Northern and Eastern Visayas at the soonest possible time.

Marcos visited Tacloban City on Thursday, November 23, 2023, where he conducted a situational briefing with local government officials of Samar regarding the massive floods caused by heavy rains resulting from the combined effects of a shear line and a low-pressure area.

The President was supposed to land in Catarman but the inclement weather prevented him from going to the area, prompting him to conduct a situational briefing with Samar officials via Zoom.

Marcos directed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to ensure that all roads are passable to allow faster distribution of food packs and relief goods to flood victims.

“The public works – as soon as the public works is able to enter, do the necessary repairs so that bigger vehicles can enter – as soon as it’s passable, all efforts can go in and do the repairs necessary,” Marcos said.

“We are doing everything that we can. But let’s work with those who are in the evacuation centers – pati na ‘yung ng nasa bahay pa (even those who are still in their homes)… we have to go and make sure that they get the food packs, they get sufficient water supply,” the President added.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian said over 100,000 food packs were prepared for distribution to the affected families in Eastern and Northern Samar.

He said they will also provide financial assistance to families whose houses were damaged by the bad weather.

Marcos also instructed the Department of Agriculture (DA) to provide necessary assistance to affected families and to distribute seedlings and other agricultural products.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said one person was killed due to the effects of the weather systems.

It said that a total of 180,788 families, comprising 721,627 persons across 904 barangays in Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga, were affected, with 14,718 families (40,454 persons) in 170 barangays seeking refuge inside evacuation centers.

The disaster bureau said that 182 areas in the affected regions were flooded, but floods in 11 areas have already subsided, while six have receded.

The NDRRMC said 21 rain-induced landslides were recorded in Calabarzon, Bicol, Eastern and Western Visayas and Caraga.

A total of 87 houses were partially damaged while 16 others were totally wrecked.

Marcos later headed to General Santos City where he conducted a situational briefing related to the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Sarangani last week, which claimed nine lives.

The President assured that the government has already prepared all the necessary assistance and relief operations for earthquake victims, except for the rebuilding of their houses, as the region continued to experience aftershocks.

“Pati ‘yung mga rebuilding, hindi pa natin puwedeng simulan dahil may aftershocks pa. Ang problema sa lindol, walang forecast – hindi natin alam kung ano ang mangyayari,” he said.

“But mayroon tayong – lahat ng assistance, pangangailangan ng mga inabutan, ‘yung mga nawalan ng bahay, yung mga mangingisda, yung mga injured – lahat ‘yan patuloy na magbibigay ang DSWD [Department of Social Welfare and Development] ng assistance,” he added.

The earthquake affected a total of 8,903 families, comprising 41,818 persons in 113 barangays in Davao Region and Soccsksargen.

The NDRRMC said 598 houses were totally damaged by the calamity while 4,025 incurred minor damages. (SunStar Philippines)