Marcos backs Senate choice of presiding officer for VP impeachment trial

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has expressed support for whoever the Senate chooses as presiding officer in the upcoming impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, saying he will respect the upper chamber’s decision as long as the process is lawful and constitutional.

“As long as the process that they undertook in making the choice is proper, is legal, is constitutional, then that’s fine with me,” the President said, emphasizing his respect for institutional procedures.

Senator Chiz Escudero is among those being considered to preside over the impeachment proceedings.

Marcos said he sees no issue with Escudero potentially taking on the role.

“As a matter of fact, the rules that were adopted by the Senate were the rules that Senator Chiz wrote during last year's impeachment, when they were handling the last year's impeachment complaint,” the President noted.

Despite criticisms directed at the senator, Marcos expressed confidence in Escudero’s capability to manage the trial.

“So, in terms of his ability to be able to run the trial, I don't think that's in doubt,” he added.

The impeachment proceedings involving Vice President Sara Duterte are expected to be closely watched as the Senate prepares for the formal trial process, with key leadership roles still being finalized. (RJL)