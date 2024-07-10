Marcos Jr. leads Upper Wawa Dam impounding process ceremony

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the impounding process ceremony of the Upper Wawa Dam in Barangay San Rafael, Montalban, Rizal, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

With a project cost of PHP 26.5 billion, the dam is expected to deliver 700 million liters of water to meet the needs of over 700,000 households and approximately 3.5 million Filipinos within the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS).

The dam's reservoir is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2025 and is set to enhance the region's water supply resilience.

Beyond ensuring water security, the dam is also poised to play a crucial role in flood control along the Marikina River.

In his speech during the ceremony, President Marcos emphasized the project's transformative impact on national infrastructure and its role in ensuring water security and flood resilience. (Chamie Grado, UP Tacloban Intern)