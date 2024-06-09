Marcos orders agencies to integrate recital of Bagong Pilipinas hymn, pledge in flag-raising ceremonies

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered all national agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) and educational institutions to integrate the recital of the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn and Pledge in the conduct of weekly flag ceremonies.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed on June 4, 2024, on behalf of Marcos, Memorandum Circular No. 52 instructing the inclusion of Bagong Pilipinas Hymn and Pledge recital in the conduct of weekly flag ceremonies to further instill the principles of the brand of governance and leadership of the administration among Filipinos.

“The Presidential Communications Office is hereby directed to implement effective measures to communicate and disseminate the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn and Pledge to all government offices and the public,” the order reads.

The administration launched the Bagong Pilipinas as the brand of governance and leadership, directing all national government agencies and instrumentalities, including GOCCs and state universities and colleges (SUCs) to be guided by Bagong Pilipinas principles.

Bagong Pilipinas, which was officially launched on January 28, is characterized by a principled, accountable and dependable government, reinforced by unified institutions of society.

It envisions empowering Filipinos to support and participate in all government efforts in an all-inclusive plan toward deep and fundamental social and economic transformation in all sectors of society and government.

Under Section 18 of Republic Act No. 8491 or the “Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines,” all government offices, including local government units, are required to conduct a flag-raising ceremony every Monday morning and flag-lowering ceremony every Friday afternoon. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)