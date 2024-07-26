Marcos urges national flood control plan amid La Niña threat

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. raised on Friday, July 26, 2024, the country’s need for a comprehensive national plan for flood control that will cover several regions, noting the changing weather patterns that threaten communities.

During the situation briefing in Mauban, Quezon province on the effects of Typhoon Carina and Habagat, Marcos said government agencies, experts, and planners must consider climate change in drawing up a plan to respond to or mitigate flooding in the country.

“May mga lugar na dati hindi binabaha. Ganun din sa amin. Iyong dati hindi binabaha. Alam na namin kung saan pumupunta ‘yung tubig, kung saan mababaha. Pero hindi na, nagbago lahat. So, that’s what we have to figure out,” the President said.

(There are places that used to never flood. It’s the same for us. Areas that used to stay dry now flood. We used to know where the water would go and where it would flood, but everything has changed now. So, that’s what we have to figure out.)

“Bakit nagbago ‘yan? Saan nanggaling ang tubig? Saan dumaan? Anong gagawin natin para harangin ‘yan? Para at least i-impound. Whatever, kung ano ba ‘yung magiging plano. The reason nga that — kaya nga ako pa-ikot-ikot kasi ang flood control… Ang tubig hindi nangingilala ng boundary, kaya ang flood control has to be a big plan. Hindi puwedeng — it will cross three, four, five regions,” he added.

(Why did that change? Where did the water come from? Where did it pass through? What will we do to block it? To at least contain it. Whatever the plan is. The reason I’m going around is because flood control… Water doesn’t recognize boundaries, so flood control has to be a big plan. It can’t just be—it will cross three, four, five regions.)

Marcos said the country still has a long way to go considering the threats brought about by the La Niña phenomenon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised in March its alert and warning system to La Niña Watch.

La Niña is seen to develop from June to August.

In Metro Manila, which was badly hit by the combined effects of Habagat and Typhoon Carina, the Marcos flood control system is working but has encountered difficulties.

Marcos earlier cited improper waste disposal and climate change as among the reasons for the massive flooding in Metro Manila.

Marcos added the sea level has already risen and the dikes built to protect low-lying communities could now be breached during high tides supported by other factors, which he said have to be reassessed.

Meanwhile, in a statement, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said he has already directed the House committee on appropriations to immediately fund repairs for the Tangos-Tanza Navigational Gate in Navotas City, which was damaged in June and has worsened flooding in Metro Manila during the onslaught of Habagat and Carina.

“We must immediately allocate the necessary funds to repair and reinforce the gate to withstand future typhoons and protect our communities,” he said.

“The President has rightly pointed out the urgent need to fix the Navotas floodgate. We in the House will ensure the necessary funds are available without delay,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)