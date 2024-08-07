Marcos vows more government support for Filipino athletes

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. vowed on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, to support Filipino athletes following the double gold finish of Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In an interview with reporters in Pampanga, Marcos mulls more support from the government to inspire more athletes to become champions and haul more medals for the country.

“That is really I think a more significant effort and that’s why I will ask Caloy Yulo kung ano ba talaga sa palagay niya, ano pang pwedeng gawin ng pamahalaan para dumami ang ating medalists,” Marcos said.

(I think that's a more significant effort, and that's why I'll ask Caloy Yulo what he really thinks about what else the government can do to increase the number of our medalists.)

“I think he will continue to [reach] greater heights in sport dahil matagal na siyang world champion. Dapat ‘yung Tokyo (Olympics in 2020) dapat nanalo na siya, nadaga lang. Pero ngayon, nakita natin ang tunay niyang kakayahan. And again, I think he will be the best person to ask what else it is that we can do,” he added.

(I believe he'll continue to reach greater heights in sports, given his long-standing status as a world champion. He should have won in Tokyo Olympics in 2020, but unfortunately, he just missed it. Now, we've truly seen his potential. And again, I think he's the best person to ask about what more we can do.)

Yulo will receive a P20 million tax-free incentive from the government for his back-to-back win, on top of the other grants that include a multi-million peso worth condominium from private companies.

Megaworld Corporation earlier pledged to give Yulo a P32 million fully furnished condominium at the posh Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City, and a P3 million cash incentive.

The House of Representatives and Bounty Fresh company will also give Yulo P3 million each, while the SM Group pledged P1 million worth of SM retail products. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)