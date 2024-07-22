Marcos: West Philippines Sea to remain ours

AMID the persistent claims of China, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. maintained during his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) that the West Philippine Sea (WPS) belongs to the Philippines.

Marcos said the government will continue to assert the country’s rights and interest in the WPS through diplomatic channels and mechanisms under the rules-based international order.

“Ang West Philippine Sea ay hindi isang kathang-isip natin lamang. Ito ay atin. At ito ay mananatiling atin, hangga’t nag-aalab ang diwa ng ating mahal na bansang Pilipinas,” he said.

(The West Philippine Sea is not just a figment of our imagination. It is ours. And it will remain ours as long as the spirit of our beloved country, the Philippines, burns brightly.)

“Pagtitibayin at palalaguin natin ang kamalayan at kaalaman ng buong bansa, at titiyaking maipapasa natin ito sa ating kabataan at ating susunod na mga salinlahi,” he added.

(We will strengthen and expand the awareness and knowledge of the entire nation, ensuring that we pass it on to our youth and future generations.)

He said the Philippines will continue to find ways to deescalate the tensions in the contested area without compromising the country’s position and principles.

“The Philippines cannot yield. The Philippines cannot waver,” said Marcos.

The chief executive said his government will continue to support efforts to strengthen the country’s defense posture, both through developing self-reliance and through partnerships with like-minded states.

Marcos expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard and the Filipino fishermen for their continued sacrifices to assert the country’s sovereignty in the WPS. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)