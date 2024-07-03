Mayor Guo’s brother’s fingerprint matches Chinese national

SENATOR Sherwin Gatchalian said on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, that the brother of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo is Chinese national Guo Xiang Dian.

Gatchalian said Guo Xiang Dian’s fingerprints, according to the examination conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), matched those of Wesley Leal Guo, whom Mayor Guo earlier declared as his brother.

“Guo Xiang Dian is Wesley Leal Guo. This is according to the fingerprint matching of the NBI using the BOI (Board of Investments) records and the NBI biometric records,” he said.

Gatchalian said Guo Xiang Dian arrived in the country in 1999 as a listed dependent of Lin Wen Yi, whom he earlier suspected to be Mayor Guo’s real mother.

“Si Guo Xiang Dian ay si Wesley Leal Guo. Isa na namang patunay na inabuso ng pamilya ni Guo Hua Ping aka Alice Guo ang late registration para magpanggap na sila ay Pilipino,” the lawmaker said in a Facebook post.

(Guo Xiang Dian is Wesley Leal Guo. Another proof that the family of Guo Hua Ping, aka Alice Guo, abused late registration to pretend they are Filipino.)

'Guo Hua Ping'

The NBI earlier confirmed that through the fingerprint matching, it was established that Mayor Guo is one and the same person as Guo Hua Ping, who reportedly first entered the country in January 2003 together with her family through a Special Investors Resident Visa (SIRV).

The NBI compared Mayor Guo’s fingerprint from the clearance she applied for with the NBI under the name of Alice Guo in 2021 to the fingerprint record of Guo Hua Ping in 2006 on her Alien Certificate of Registration.

Earlier, Senator Risa Hontiveros said this result confirms what they suspected all this time that Mayor Guo is not a Filipino but a Chinese national.

Lawmakers started digging into the real identity of Mayor Guo after she was implicated in the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) raided near the Bamban Municipal Hall in March.

The firm was allegedly involved in surveillance activities and hacking of government websites, as well as human trafficking and money laundering.

Guo was suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman over charges of grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

She had repeatedly maintained that she is Filipino and the love child of her father and her mother, Amelia Leal Guo, whom she claimed is a full-blooded Filipina.

The Philippine Statistics Authority earlier ruled that Amelia Leal Guo does not exist in its records. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)