NBI to file additional complaints vs Defensor family over 'human trafficking' case

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is preparing to file additional complaints against the family of former Quezon City representative Mike Defensor in connection with the alleged human trafficking operation at Chicago KTV and Bleu Hotel in Pasig City.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the agency's findings are based on documentary evidence gathered during its investigation. These include records from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), documents from the Pasig City local government, corporate structures, board appointments, and ownership records of companies allegedly linked to the establishments.

According to Matibag, investigators found that although Defensor's direct beneficial ownership in ClickPoint Development Corporation had been reduced, the NBI believes control remained within the family after ownership was transferred to Pax Libira Mining, which the agency alleges is also controlled by the Defensor family.

The NBI stressed that all respondents remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The agency also disclosed details of the alleged exploitation uncovered during an entrapment and rescue operation conducted in April, when more than 50 women were rescued from Chicago KTV and Bleu Hotel.

Matibag said investigators recovered pregnancy test kits, contraceptives, and observed clogged sinks inside the establishment, which the agency said were consistent with the alleged conditions experienced by women who were reportedly required to drink alcohol and accompany customers.

Many of the rescued women were reportedly single mothers from different provinces who were considered to be in vulnerable circumstances.

In a separate development, the NBI said it has filed additional charges against individuals allegedly found using illegal drugs during the operation.

The bureau added that its investigation remains ongoing as it examines other possible liabilities involving the Defensor family in connection with the case. (RJL/With reports from PTV)