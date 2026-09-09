Ombudsman asks court to let government doctors assess Romualdez’s true health condition

STATE prosecutors will seek the approval of the Sandiganbayan to allow a team of government doctors to assess if the health condition of arrested Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez actually requires hospital confinement.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said prosecutors strongly oppose the motion of Romualdez’s lawyers to detain the former House Speaker in the hospital due to his medical condition.

“The prosecutors will strongly oppose the motion. In fact, the prosecutors will ask that not just one doctor but a team of government doctors assess whether or not the illnesses declared need confinement or can be managed outside of the hospital,” he said.

“If his illnesses can be managed from outside the hospital, the prosecutors will move that he be immediately transferred to the regular detention facility as all other accused in non-bailable cases,” he added.

The arrest warrant against Romualdez, issued by the Sandiganbayan Third Division, was served by authorities on Monday evening, September 7, 2026, while the lawmaker was confined at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City.

Romualdez was reportedly admitted due to a cardiovascular event brought about by unstable blood pressure and anxiety, hours after the Office of the Ombudsman filed a P7.4 billion plunder case against him, fugitive former Ako-Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co and two others over their alleged web of illegal activities to amass people’s money.

Romualdez also reportedly suffered a stroke sometime in July which “was not that serious,” according to Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

Remulla said as soon as doctors deem Romualdez “fit enough” to stand trial, he will be transferred either to the Philippine National Police General Hospital (PNPGH) in Camp Crame or the Payatas Jail in Quezon City.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has already filed a motion before the Sandiganbayan for Romualdez’s transfer to the PNPGH while still under medical observation.

Remulla strongly believes Romualdez’s condition can be managed at the government-owned hospital./ TPM