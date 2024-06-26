P163M shabu found floating off Ilocos Sur coast

SOME 42 packs of crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) were recovered in the waters off Ilocos Sur.

In a telephone interview with Police Regional Office-Ilocos Director Brigadier General Lou Evangelista on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, he said a group of fishermen recovered 24 packs of the illegal substance, worth P163 million, from the waters of San Juan, Ilocos Sur, on Monday, June 24.

He said 18 packs of shabu were recovered just on Wednesday morning in the vicinity of Cauayan.

Evangelista said the illegal contraband was packed with silver packaging with Chinese markings.

“It turned out during the inspection and examination ng ating forensics sa Ilocos Sur ito ay positive na shabu,” said Evangelista.

Evangelista said he has ordered his men to conduct a follow-up inspection of the waters off Ilocos Sur, as well as to set up a checkpoint as a preventive measure in case the members of the group responsible for transporting illegal drugs were in the area.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime Group also deployed three teams to patrol the shoreline of the province.

“Nag-report sa akin yung regional maritime unit commander ko na they started scouring the seawaters. Of course, meron din kaming mga coastal barangay information network na most likely will relay information if there will be such similar occurrences na nakikita sa laot,” Maritime group director Brigadier General Jonathan Cabal said.

(My regional maritime unit commander reported to me that they started scouring the seawaters. Of course, we also have coastal barangay information networks that will most likely relay information if similar occurrences are seen at sea.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)