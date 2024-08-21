PH dengue cases show upward trend

THE Department of Health (DOH) noted a 24 percent increase in dengue cases, rising from 18,784 cases during June 30 to July 13, 2024, to 23,290 cases during July 14 to July 27, 2024.

While there was a lower number of cases logged from July 28 to August 10 at 13,369, the DOH epidemiologists caution that there may be late consultations and reports.

“All regions except Soccsksargen, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bicol showed an increase in cases in the recent three to four weeks counting back from August 10, 2024,” the DOH said.

The health department advised the public to practice the 4S strategy against dengue: Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; Secure self-protection by wearing light colored clothing and applying insect repellents when able; Seek early consultation if symptoms of dengue appear; and Spraying and fogging hotspot areas for two consecutive weeks to prevent outbreaks.

“Dengue has a seasonal pattern. Case counts are expected to rise during the rainy months. It is good that more Filipinos are seeking early consultation that leads to fewer deaths. Keep cleaning our surroundings – search and destroy mosquito breeding grounds: anything with stagnant water,” health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa said.

On Monday, Herbosa said he will declare a dengue outbreak as soon as the cases reach an “outbreak level.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)