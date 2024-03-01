PH deploys 1st batch of seasonal workers to South Korea

THIRTY-NINE overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been deployed to South Korea as part of the first batch of those employed under the Seasonal Work Program (SWP) after the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) issued its interim pipeline processing guidelines.

In a statement, the DMW reported that 39 seasonal farm workers have been deployed with the help of their local government units (LGUs) in Pampanga.

"A total of 39 seasonal farm workers from the towns of Apalit, Lubao, and Magalang were deployed to work in South Korea last Thursday," said the DMW.

"This is the first batch of seasonal farm workers that were able to depart under the interim pipeline processing guidelines of the DMW," it added.

The department said the deployment was made possible after the OFWs underwent the mandatory Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar (PDOS).

The DMW also issued the OFWs with Special Exit Clearance for their deployment to South Korea.

The seasonal workers program allows short-term employment for agricultural workers in a bid to address labor shortages during the peak planting and harvesting season in South Korea.

Subsequently, the DMW has received complaints of physical abuse and other labor rights violations from deployed OFWs.

This prompted the DMW to issue a moratorium last January 11 that temporarily stopped the deployment of seasonal workers to South Korea.

In February, the DMW released an interim measure that shall facilitate the pipeline processing of qualified seasonal workers. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)