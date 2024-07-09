PH, Korea agree to expand air travel

THE Philippines and Korea inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Thursday, July 4, 2024, with the goal of improving air services relations between the two nations facilitated by enhancing the capacity entitlements.

“In this recent move to liberalize the exercise of third and fourth freedom traffic, the two countries agreed to set a 30,000 weekly seat capacity exclusively for the Manila to Incheon, vice versa route and to impose no limits on flights from Manila to all other points in Korea,” the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said in a Facebook post.

Only 20,000 weekly seats could operate from Manila to points in Korea and vice versa in the previous MOU in 2017.

Highlighting the positive impact of incoming Korean tourists post-pandemic, further market boost is expected once airlines capitalize on the opportunity to carry more passengers between the capital cities of the two countries.

The Philippine delegation, led by DOTr Assistant Secretary for Aviation and Airports Enrique Esquivel III, suggested a change to the air transport agreement between the two countries, proposing that Philippine airlines be designated based on their principal place of business and incorporation within the Philippines.

The agreement was not reached and the two countries will further discuss the matter in the next round of consultations along with Korea’s proposal to allow third country code-sharing arrangements. (Stephen Enrile, UP Tacloban intern)