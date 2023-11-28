Philippine government, communist group agree to resume peace talks

THE Philippine Government and the political wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) have agreed to resume peace talks that hit a snag in 2018 and reach "a principled and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict" which started over 50 years ago.

Both sides have agreed to engage in dialogues to "come up with a framework that sets the priorities for the peace negotiation with the aim of achieving the relevant socio-economic and political reforms towards a just and lasting peace. Such framework, that will set the parameters for the final peace agreement, shall be agreed upon by both parties,” as stated in a joint statement signed by representatives of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) at the city hall of Oslo, Norway on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Malacañang released the four-paragraph joint statement on Tuesday, November 28 through Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (Papru) Secretary Carlito G. Galvez Jr.

"Cognizant of the serious socio-economic and environmental issues, and the foreign security threats facing the country, the parties recognize the need to unite as a nation in order to urgently address these challenges and resolve the reasons for the armed conflict,” the joint statement read.

“The parties agree to a principled and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict. Resolving the roots of the armed conflict and ending the armed struggle shall pave the way for the transformation of the CPP-NPA-NDFP,” it added.

Galvez said in a statement that the two sides have come to an understanding to the five-decades-old armed conflict in the Philippines.

“Both sides have affirmed their sincere desire to achieve national reconciliation and unity under the Marcos administration [President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.], agreeing to resolve and further address socioeconomic and political issues towards achieving a peaceful end to the armed conflict and armed struggle of the CPP-NPA-NDFP,” he said.

According to the Oslo Joint Communique, the joint statement is “a product of a series of informal discussions held in the Netherlands and Norway starting in 2022 between the emissaries of the government and NDFP with the facilitation of the Royal Norwegian Government. The Parties recognize the initiative of former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Emmanuel T. Bautista (retired) which was personally welcomed by then NDFP Chief Political Consultant Prof. Jose Ma. Sison.”

The GRP and NDFP said that they "envision and look forward to a country where a united people can live in peace and prosperity.”

The joint statement was signed by Secretary Antonio Ernesto F. Lagdameo Jr., special assistant to the President, who represented the GRP. Luis G. Jalandoni, a member of the National Executive Council of the NDFP, signed for the communist group, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

Signing as witnesses were Galvez, and Bautista for the GRP, and Julieta de Lima, interim chairperson of the negotiating panel of the NDFP, and Coni K. Ledesma, a member of the NDFP negotiating panel for the NDFP. Another signatory was Special Representative Kristina Lie Revheim on behalf of the Royal Norwegian Government (RNG). Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide of the RNG graced the ceremony.

Peace talks between the GRP and the NDFP hit a snag during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. It was terminated in 2018 following several factors, one of which was the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (Jasig), which was an agreement that protected the safety and security of negotiators from both sides. The government argued that the Jasig was being abused by the CPP, but the CPP argued that the agreement was essential to building trust and confidence in the peace process.

The CPP was founded in 1968 by Sison during the first term of Marcos' late father, President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. who later became a dictator after declaring martial law on September 21, 1972. The elder Marcos' father held onto power for nearly 21 years before he was ousted by the People Power Revolution in 1986.

Sison died in exile in Utrecht, The Netherlands on December 16, 2022 . Its ideology is based on Marxism-Leninism-Maoism, and its goal is to overthrow the Philippine government and establish a socialist state.

The party's armed wing, the New People's Army, was founded in 1969. The NPA operates primarily in rural areas of the Philippines. It has carried out a number of attacks against government forces, including ambushes, assassinations, and bombings, and it has also engaged in extortion activities.

The NDFP was established in 1973, during the early years of martial law. / KAL