PNP coordinates with foreign counterparts on Markle probe

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is in close coordination with law enforcement authorities abroad amid an investigation into the alleged involvement of Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, in child abuse and the possession of child sexual abuse material.

In a statement on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized the need for cross-border cooperation in investigating Thomas Markle over suspected child exploitation, particularly cases that may involve digital evidence and individuals with links to different countries.

“The safety of our children remains a priority. Those who try to engage in child exploitation often extend beyond borders, and as such, it emphasizes the importance of strong coordination with our foreign counterparts,” he said.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier said Markle is under investigation for allegations related to the possession of child sexual abuse material.

He said Markle was based in Cebu, but authorities were still verifying whether he had returned to the United States.

Remulla said Markle’s laptop was undergoing forensic examination.

Authorities said the elder Markle’s belongings were found at his former home in Cebu, although he reportedly denied the allegations.

“We will thoroughly investigate the accusations and we will make the necessary coordination with law enforcement agencies in the United Kingdom and the United States for better information sharing on the matter,” said Nartatez.

Nartatez said the PNP maintains a zero-tolerance policy against child exploitation and is committed to protecting minors from abuse, including forms of exploitation facilitated by digital platforms and cross-border networks.

He emphasized that any criminal charges would depend on the findings of the investigation.

“The PNP will pursue the appropriate cases if evidence establishes involvement in the online exploitation of minors,” the top cop added.