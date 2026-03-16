PNP warns of extremist content reaching minors via online games

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) urged parents on Monday, March 16, 2026, to closely monitor their children’s online gaming activities amid concerns that some gaming platforms may be exploited to expose minors to violent extremist ideas.

In a statement, PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said that while online games are designed for entertainment and social interaction, they may also be used by malicious individuals to influence vulnerable users, particularly young players.

“We have to work together to ensure that our children will not be encouraged to violate the law by committing violence and other illegal activities that some people or groups may ask them to do. We've seen it in other countries, and we are working to ensure it doesn't take root here,” Nartatez said.

The warning came after the PNP’s Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) recently rescued seven minor students who were allegedly being recruited online to carry out acts of violence.

Police said the rescue operation was launched after authorities received intelligence information from foreign law enforcement partners about suspicious activities inside an online gaming community.

Investigators found that the minor users had been playing virtual reality games and communicating with foreign players through in-game chat systems where recruitment and psychological influence were being carried out.

According to the ACG, members of these online groups allegedly encouraged violent acts such as assaults and mass shootings, while some discussions also suggested that participants should commit suicide after carrying out attacks.

Police added that conversations within the group allegedly included the idolization of several mass murderers and mass shooters.

Nartatez said authorities have been closely monitoring the development, noting that the increasing online presence of young people heightens the risk of exposure to harmful influences.

“We have been monitoring these and mapping out ways to protect the minors from any encouragement to commit violence and other illegal activities. Terminally online ang ating kabataan ngayon kaya ang banta ay laging naririyan at hindi natin minamaliit,” he said.

The PNP chief has directed the Anti-Cybercrime Group to intensify monitoring of online gaming communities and chat platforms where extremist recruiters may attempt to contact minors.

The unit was also ordered to coordinate with gaming platform developers to flag and remove suspicious accounts that may be involved in recruitment efforts.

Nartatez also said the government is studying whether existing laws are sufficient to address the evolving threat of online recruitment targeting young gamers.

He emphasized that parents must take a more active role in their children’s digital lives.

“Maging 'digital guardians' po tayo. Huwag nating iwan ang mga bata na sila lang ang kausap ng screen. Alamin ninyo kung sino ang kalaro nila,” Nartatez said.

(Let us be “digital guardians.” Do not leave children alone with only a screen to talk to. Know who they are playing with.)

“Gaming is a social space. If you wouldn't let a stranger into your house, don't let them into your child's headset or chatbox,” the PNP chief added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)