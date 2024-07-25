Senate, House to probe massive floodings in NCR

THE House Committee on Metro Manila Development is seeking an explanation for the massive flooding in Metro Manila caused by the combined effects of the Habagat and Typhoon Carina.

In a statement, Manila Second District Representative Rolando Valeriano, chairperson of the committee, said they will conduct an inquiry on the matter on July 31, 2024.

Among the government agencies who they expect to shed light on and answer their queries were the Metro Manila Development Authority and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

"We should have been prepared for this. Always expect the worst. Our benchmark should be Super Typhoon Ondoy in 2009, Yolanda in 2013,” said Valeriano.

"We need to hear long-term plans of these agencies. What we need is to prevent this calamity from happening over and over," he added.

The National Capital Region (NCR) was placed under a state of calamity on Wednesday, July 24, due to the massive flooding caused by the habagat enhanced by Typhoon Carina, which submerged dozens of residential barangays and displaced thousands of families.

Initially, seven individuals were reported killed in the NCR due to the effects of the two weather systems.

Meanwhile, Senate President Francis Escudero said he will also seek a thorough investigation on the government flood control projects, noting that approximately P255 billion was allocated for the DPWH’s flood control projects in the P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024.

During last year’s budget deliberations, Escudero noted that the P255 billion budget for flood control far exceeded the allocations for irrigation, which was then at P31 billion, the P40.13 billion for the construction of new hospitals, and even the capital outlay budgets of the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health at P24.57 billion.

Escudero also said the flood control budget surpasses the proposed budgets of entire departments, including the Department of National Defense (P232.2 billion) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (P209.9 billion).

“Anong nangyari sa daan-bilyon na flood control projects ng DPWH, MMDA (Metro Manila Development Authority) at mga lokal na pamahalaan?” Escudero said.

(What happened to the tens of billions allocated for the flood control projects of the DPWH, MMDA, and local governments?)

“Ganito na lang ba palagi? Tatanggapin na lang natin na kapag malakas ang ulan, magbabaha at mapaparalisa ang ikot ng buhay natin? Anong nangyari sa ‘building back better’?” he added.

(Is this going to be the norm? Are we just going to accept that when it rains heavily, flooding will occur and paralyze our daily lives? What happened to 'building back better'?)

Learning from the past

Escudero said the problem of flooding in the country’s capital should have been addressed a long time ago, considering its experience during the onslaught of Typhoon Ondoy in 2009.

“Swaths of NCR are flooded so work and classes are suspended; we deploy our frontliners who rescue and evacuate affected families; generous volunteers and groups organize donation efforts and distribute aid; after the rains end, we assess the costs of the damage and evacuees are sent home. Repeat,” Escudero said, noting that this cycle should stop.

“We cannot control the severity and frequency of typhoons and heavy rains, but we must anticipate, adjust, and adapt so that extreme weather phenomena do not unnecessarily disrupt the lives of our kababayan. Sana ang problema na kinagisnan ng ating mga lola at lolo ay ‘wag nang ipamana sa ating mga apo,” he added.

The senator said the Senate Committee on Public Works, chaired by Senator Ramon Revilla Jr., will conduct an inquiry to uncover the reasons behind the apparent inefficacy of the flood control projects despite the substantial funding.

He said the inquiry aims to assess the current state of the flood control systems and develop actionable solutions to ensure that the substantial investments in these projects yield the intended results—protecting communities from flooding and mitigating the impact of severe weather events.

In his third State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. highlighted the completion of more than 5,500 flood control projects across the country, including one in Pampanga Bay, which he said could serve as an additional remedy for flooding in the province.

Two individuals were killed in Angeles due to a landslide during the onslaught of Carina and Habagat.

Various communities in the area were also flooded as well as its neighboring province, Bulacan, which was among the hardest hit by the weather disturbances. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)