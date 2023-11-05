Suspended LTFRB chair reinstated

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) has ordered the reinstatement of Assistant Secretary Teofilo Guadiz III as the chairman of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

In an order signed by DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista, Guadiz was allowed to go back to work by Monday, November 6, 2023.

In October, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. issued a suspension order against Guadiz over allegations of corruption in the agency.

The corruption accusation came directly from Guadiz former right hand, former executive assistant Jeffrey Tumbado who claimed that the LTFRB official is accepting grease money amounting to P5 million for modification of route, issuance of special permit and prioritization of franchise papers amounting to P5 million for modification of route, issuance of special permit and prioritization of franchise papers.

Tumbado also accused the DOTr and the Malacañang of benefiting from the illegal scheme but he later recanted his statements saying it was “all unintentional” and that he was “misguided.”

He, however, maintained that there were problems within the government agency that needed to be immediately addressed.

Guadiz, Bautista and the Malacañang all denied the corruption allegations, which sparked a protest action by a transport group. (SunStar Philippines)