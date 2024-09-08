Teves to be extradited 'very soon'

EXPELLED Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo Teves will soon be extradited to the Philippines from Timor-Leste, Department of Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano IV said on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

In a media forum, Clavano said Timor-Leste authorities are looking into Teves’ extradition after the papal visit in their country from September 9 to 11.

“Ang President ng Timor Leste na si Jose Ramos-Horta mentioned na it will not be too long before he (Teves) will go home,” he said.

A Timor-Leste court earlier denied Teves’ motion seeking to prevent his extradition to the Philippines, where he faces a standing arrest warrant for the brazen killing of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and several others in March 2023 while Teves was on medical leave abroad.

Instead of flying back to the country to face the charges against him, which includes his alleged involvement in the killing of three individuals in the province in 2019, including a former board member of Negros Oriental, Teves went into hiding in Timor-Leste and even sought for political asylum, which was denied.

He was arrested while playing golf in a city in Timor-Leste on March 21, a month after he was placed on the red notice of the International Criminal Police Organization upon the request of the DOJ.

Aside from being expelled from the roster of the House of Representatives, Teves was also designated as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council while his passport was canceled and his assets were frozen. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)