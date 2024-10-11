US donates P5M to Ilocos Norte fisherfolks

THE United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), turned over P5 million ($89,500) in aquaculture equipment to the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte to support fisherfolk in sustainably farming tilapia.

USAID Philippines Deputy Mission Director Rebekah Eubanks handed over the donation to Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc at the government-owned Pasuquin Fish Farm on October 10.

“The United States is proud to support fishers in Ilocos Norte with tools that can increase their income and create resilient communities,” Deputy Mission Director Eubanks said.

“These supplies will help fishers, especially those impacted by the recent Super Typhoon Julian, restore their livelihood and contribute to long-term food security by increasing affordable sources of protein for local communities.”

“I’d like to express my deepest and sincerest gratitude to USAID on behalf of our fisherfolk and on behalf of over 610,000 Ilocanos. We really look forward to working closer with USAID for the benefit of our Ilocanos,” Governor Manotoc said.

The donation includes a generator, a 1,000-watt solar-powered outdoor light, a ring blower, an oxygen tank, a submersible pump, an aerator for a paddle wheel, a sewing machine for net production and repair, fish fingerlings, fish breeders, and feed.

The equipment and supplies are expected to boost the farm’s current tilapia production by 20 percent by ensuring a stable supply of electricity, increasing the stock of fingerlings and breeders, and maximizing the facility’s overall efficiency.

USAID also donated fish cages to 70 fishers representing fisherfolk associations from the municipalities of Pasuquin, Bangui, and Pagudpud, and whose fishing equipment were damaged by Super Typhoon Julian.

This assistance is part of USAID’s Php41-million grant to Impl. Project Philippines to create conservation-based livelihood projects, help managemarine protected areas, and conduct research and development into seaweed and aquaculture farming in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, and Palawan.

While in Ilocos Norte, Deputy Mission Director Eubanks also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to boosting innovation, education, and economic development in the region.

On October 9, Deputy Mission Director Eubanks visited the Batac Campus of Mariano Marcos State University to mark its inclusion in a network of 22 universities under USAID’s Energy Secure Philippines (ESP) project.

Through this program, USAID provides career mentoring to help students embark on successful careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

She also launched USAID’s WISER app, an interactive platform that educates the public about renewable energy.

She also delivered remarks at the graduation ceremony of 91 young Ilocanos who completed a 15-day course in construction as part of USAID’sYouthWorks PH project.

This course helped the graduates obtain jobs at construction firms such as AsiaPro, Worklife, and Datem.

During her visit, Deputy Mission Director Eubanks witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between USAID’s U.S.-Philippines Partnership for Skills, Innovation, and Lifelong Learning (UPSKILL) Program and the Ilocos Norte Regional Development Council’s Regional Research, Development, and Innovation Committee.

This new partnership will create new relationships and strengthen existing cooperation between the government, private sector, and the academia to align investments and foster innovation that will drive growth and development in the region. (PR)