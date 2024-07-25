VP Duterte on personal trip abroad amid Typhoon Carina

THE Office of the Vice President (OVP) has confirmed that Vice President Sara Duterte has left the country while it is being battered by the combined effects of the Habagat and Typhoon Carina.

In a statement on Thursday, July 25, 2024, the OVP said Duterte is on a personal trip abroad with her family, noting that she was able to obtain a travel authority from the Office of the President on July 9, 2024.

“The Vice President is on a personal trip with her family overseas. Her departure received the necessary approvals, as evidenced by the travel authority issued by the Office of the President dated 09 July 2024. We thank the public for respecting the privacy of the other members of the family,” it said.

“The timing of the trip coinciding with Typhoon Carina is unfortunate. Nonetheless, the Disaster Operations Center of the OVP, institutionalized by the Vice President, is always ready to assist families affected by calamities,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)