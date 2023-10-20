XBB subvariants, sublineages maintain dominance in PH

THE Omicron XBB subvariant and its sublineages continue to be dominant in the country based on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) samples subjected by the Department of Health (DOH) to genome sequencing.

Based on the latest Covid-19 Biosurveillance Report, the DOH said the trend continues on which Covid-19 subvariants and sublineages are most commonly detected in the country.

"From August 2023 onwards, XBB and its sublineages were the most detected variants," said the DOH.

According to the results of the October 10 to 17 genome sequencing, 50 out of the 65 samples were classified as XBB.

These include three XBB.1.16 cases, three XBB.1.9.1 cases and 42 XBB.2.3 cases.

The DOH said all detected XBB subvariant cases were local cases from Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and Cordillera Administrative Region.

The DOH said there were also 12 samples that were classified under "other Omicron sublineages.covi"

The remaining three samples, meanwhile, had no assigned Covid-19 lineages. <b>(HDT/SunStar Philippines)</b>