Local officials called to host New Year community fireworks displays

THE Department of Health (DOH) is calling on all local government officials to consider hosting community fireworks displays in their respective areas to welcome the Year 2026.

In a televised public briefing, DOH Spokesman Albert Domingo said they are encouraging community fireworks displays as a way to reduce fireworks-related injuries during the New Year revelry.

“We are reaching out to our barangay captains, mayors, and governors — is it possible for your LGU to sponsor a fireworks display in your community?” Domingo said.

“Go for professionals, or those who are really trained in lighting and handling fireworks. Children and those who have been drinking should not light fireworks,” he added.

The health official said such activities also offer the public a more relaxed celebration.

“It’s better to just watch and relax than to be the one lighting firecrackers,” Domingo said.

From December 21 to January 6, 2025, the DOH recorded a total of 844 fireworks-related injuries.

“Together, let’s reduce it and record fewer than 844 injuries this year,” Domingo said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)