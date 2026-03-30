Local terrorist group tagged as behind Shariff Aguak ambush

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is looking into the involvement of a local terrorist group (LTG) in the ambush in Shariff Aguak over the weekend that resulted in the killing of five policemen.

In a press conference on Monday, March 30, 2026, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said investigators are considering the incident as “retaliatory attack” by the LTG, which he refused to identify yet.

“Ito ay posibleng retaliatory attacks sa ating government troops kaugnay ng mga recent accomplishments laban sa grupo,” he said.

(This is possibly a retaliatory attack against our government troops in connection with recent accomplishments against the group.)

Tuaño cited the arrest of several members of the group in operations led by the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) from October 2025 to February 2026.

On the evening of March 28, eight policemen, all members of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, were ambushed by unidentified gunmen while on their way back to their detachment after conducting patrol and police visibility operations, aboard a police car.

Five cops instantly died while three others were injured.

Tuaño said the injured personnel are all now out of danger.

Apart from instructing the conduct of hot pursuit operations against the gunmen, Tuaño said PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez also ordered assessment on the possible lapses of the police provincial director in terms of deployment.

“Nagbigay ng instruction si chief PNP sapagkat napakadilim nung area. Tinitignan nila ang lapses administratively ng PD kung bakit napakadilim ng lugar pero hindi nilalagyan ng detachment,” he said.

(The PNP chief gave instructions because the area was very dark. They are looking into possible administrative lapses on the part of the provincial director (PD) as to why the area remained poorly lit and without a detachment.)

During the flag raising ceremony in Camp Crame on March 30, Nartatez led the offering of a minute of silence and prayers to the fallen cops.

“This is not just an attack on our people but an attack on peace and order and a direct affront to the rule of law. Ang ganitong karahasan ay walang lugar sa ating bayan (Such violence has no place in our community). We will not retreat, we will not be intimidated. Hindi titigil ang PNP hangga’t hindi napapanagot ang mga may sala (The PNP will not stop until those responsible are held accountable),” said Nartatez.

“Sa mga pamilya ng ating mga nasawing bayani nakikiramay kami sa inyong pagdadalamhati (To the families of our fallen heroes, we extend our deepest condolences in your time of grief). Their sacrifice will not be forgotten and it will not be in vain. No words will ever be enough but you have our commitment. Hindi pababayaan ng PNP ang inyong pamilya (The PNP will not abandon your family),” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)