Lone bettor bags over P640M Super Lotto jackpot

A LONE bettor has won the 6/49 Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot prize worth P640,654,817.60, the Philippine Charity Sweepstake Office (PCSO) said Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

The winning combination 26-33-14-48-06-42 was drawn on Tuesday evening, January 16.

PCSO General Manager Mel Robles said almost P170 million Filipinos placed their bets in the 6/49 Super Lotto.

Winners may claim their prize at the PCSO main office in Pasay City with their two valid identification cards.

The PCSO said there were no winning bettors in the 6/58 ultra lotto and 6/42 lotto with a jackpot prize of P49.5 million and P16.4 million, respectively, drawn on Tuesday.

On December 29, a lone bettor also bagged the P571 million jackpot in the Ultra Lotto 6/58.

The Grand Lotto jackpot prize of more than P680 is still on the pot as of January 15, 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)