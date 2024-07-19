Lone bettor wins P157M Super Lotto jackpot prize

A LONE bettor won the P157.4 million jackpot prize of Super Lotto 6/49 on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winning ticket was purchased in an outlet on Rizal Ave., Digos City, Davao del Sur.

The bettor fully guessed the six winning number combinations of 41-33-31-24-37-49.

The super lotto jackpot prize of P51.9 million was last won from a lotto outlet in Balanga, Bataan in May 2024.

PCSO also reported another 20 bettors who luckily guessed five winning number combinations and each of them won P50,000.

Additionally, 1,110 players guessed four of the six winning number combinations in which they will be winning P1,200 each, and 22,274 other players guessed the three winning number combinations and each has won P50. (Grezel Balbutin, VSU intern)