Longest Traslacion ends after almost 31 hours

THE grand procession of the Jesus Nazareno concluded close to midday on Saturday, January 10, 2026, setting two new records—for being the longest and most attended Traslacion to date.

Based on the official report of the Quiapo Church, Traslacion 2026 recorded a total running time of 30 hours and 50 minutes. The procession began at the Quirino Grandstand at 4 a.m. on January 9 and ended at the Quiapo Church at 10:50 a.m. on January 10.

“So far, this is the longest Traslacion we have had,” said Nazareno 2026 spokesperson Fr. Robert Arellano during a press briefing on Saturday afternoon.

For comparison, Traslacion 2025 started at 4:41 a.m. on January 9 and concluded at 1:26 a.m. the following day, with a total duration of 20 hours and 45 minutes.

Church officials attributed the extended duration of this year’s procession to the record-breaking number of devotees who participated in the Nazareno activities, which began with the Novena Masses on December 31.

According to the Quiapo Church, a total of 9,640,290 devotees took part in the various activities for Nazareno 2026.

“So far, this is the biggest number of devotees who participated in our activities for Nazareno 2026,” Arellano said.

In comparison, around 8.4 million devotees joined the Feast of the Jesus Nazareno in 2025.

The priest noted that the overwhelming turnout was a major factor in the length of the procession.

“The high number of devotees who participated posed challenges and resulted in the longest-running procession we have had,” Arellano said.

“A huge crowd really joined and actively participated,” he added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)