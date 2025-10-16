Lopez orders LTO to provide other payment options at PMVICs

MANILA – Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez on Wednesday ordered the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to provide other payment options, particularly cash, for vehicle owners using the services of private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVICs).

In a statement, Lopez said the order is in response to complaints about the lone online payment option for PMVICs that forces users to pay an additional PHP65 fee on top of the fee for vehicle inspection.

“Malaking halaga ang 65 pesos, pwede na nila itong gamitin sa ibang bagay gaya ng pamasahe at pagkain. Lagi natin dapat isipin kung paano mas magiging maayos ang serbisyo natin sa publiko (65 pesos is a big sum, they can use this on other things like fare and food. Let’s always think of how to improve public service),” he said.

The order is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure convenience for those transacting with the government.

In addition, he ordered the PMVIC Authorization Committee to issue a show cause order (SCO) against a PMVIC that was mentioned in complaints on social media to explain why they are only accepting one payment option.

“Dapat maraming payment options, including cash. Paano naman ‘yung mga walang online mobile wallets? Dapat may cash, dapat mayroon ding other payment options na available. Let’s be flexible (There should be many payment options, including cash. What will happen to those with no online mobile wallets? They should accept cash and other payment options),” he said.

On the other hand, the LTO clarified that the vehicle renewal facility (VREF) in question is not inside the LTO office in Angono, Rizal, but at a PMVIC nearby.

A VREF is an online motor vehicle renewal center established by the LTO at PMVICs to process online transactions for added convenience.

Under an agreement signed in 2020 and executed in 2022, the LTO partnered with Paynamics, which recognized the payment channel for online transactions with a convenience fee plus value-added tax to be paid by the client. The said agreement is set to expire this month. (PNA)