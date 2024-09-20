LP bares members’ candidacy for 2025; Robredo to run as Naga City mayor

FORMER Vice President Leni Robredo will run for mayoral position in Naga City, the Liberal Party (LP) announced on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The party also approved the return of former senator and LP chairman Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan to the Senate.

The announcement was made by LP executive vice president Erin Tañada during the party’s national executive council meeting held at Club Filipino in San Juan City.

Robredo, who served as the 14th Vice President of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022, has become a prominent figure in Philippine politics, known for her advocacy on good governance, women’s rights, and community engagement.

She ran against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in 2022 elections, where she was able to gather more than 15 million votes.

Former senator Leila de Lima, meanwhile, has accepted the nomination as the lead nominee of Mamamayang Liberal (ML) party-list, the sectoral wing of the LP which was officially accredited as a party-list group by the Commission on Elections in June 2024.

Former Representatives Teddy Baguilat and Tañada were named as De Lima’s co-nominees.

“Walang atrasan. Tuloy na tuloy na ang laban!,” De Lima said.

(There’s no holding us back now. The fight is on.)

“In all humility and conviction, I accepted today the nomination as a lead nominee of the party-list Mamamayang Liberal (ML), Isusulong natin nang buong sigasig at katapatan ang katarungang panlipunan,” she added.

(In all humility and conviction, I accepted today the nomination as a lead nominee of the party-list Mamamayang Liberal (ML), let’s push for social justice with all our hearts.)

De Lima has been detained from February 2017 to November 2023 due to accusations of her alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade.

Her third and last drug-related charges were dismissed in June 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)