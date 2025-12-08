LPA, 4 other weather systems to dampen PH

MANILA – A low pressure area (formerly Tropical Depression Wilma) and four other weather systems will continue to affect the country, the weather bureau said Monday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was located over the coastal waters of Culasi, Antique as of 3 a.m.

PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said the LPA has a strong possibility of dissipating, but also a “medium chance” of redeveloping into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 to 48 hours.

He said the LPA will continue to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan), and Western Visayas.

Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Badrina said Cagayan Valley, particularly Isabela, as well as Apayao, Kalinga, Quirino, Aurora, and Quezon, will experience heavy rainfall that may cause localized flooding and possible landslides.

Metro Manila, the rest of Cagayan Valley, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Ilocos Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, also caused by amihan.

Easterlies will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over Bicol Region.

Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The eastern section of Luzon will experience strong to gale northeast winds and rough to very rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon will have moderate to strong northeast winds and moderate to rough seas, while Visayas and Mindanao will experience light to moderate east to northeast winds and slight to moderate coastal waters. (PNA)