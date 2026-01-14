LPA east of Mindanao now Tropical Depression Ada

THE low pressure area (LPA) east of Mindanao has developed into Tropical Depression Ada, said the state weather bureau in an advisory Wednesday morning, January 14, 2026.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the center of Ada was spotted at 635 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.

It was moving northwestward at 35 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 1 over Northern Samar, Samar, and Eastern Samar in the Visayas, and Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur in Mindanao.

It said the highest TCWS that may be hoisted throughout the passage of Ada is TCWS 2.

Pagasa added that the northeast monsoon and the periphery of Ada will bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas (especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds):

* January 14: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Abra, northern and eastern mainland Cagayan, eastern Isabela, eastern Bulacan, Aurora, most of Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and Sorsogon

* January 15: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, northern and eastern mainland Cagayan, eastern Isabela, Aurora, most of CALABARZON, Lubang Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Cuyo Islands, Bicol Region, and Central Visayas

* January 16: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, northern and eastern mainland Cagayan, eastern Isabela, Aurora, most of CALABARZON, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Bicol Region, most of Visayas, and most of Caraga.

The weather bureau said Ada will move west northwestward to northwestward over the next three days, and it was forecast to pass close or make landfall over Eastern Visayas on Friday, January 16, or early morning Saturday, January 17.

“It will then pass close or make landfall over Catanduanes on Saturday or Sunday (January 18). Afterwards, it will turn generally northeastward over the sea East of Luzon,” said Pagasa.

Tropical Depression Ada was also forecast to reach tropical storm category within the next 24 hours, and it will continue to gradually intensify over the Philippine Sea. (LRM)