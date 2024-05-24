LPA east of Surigao now Tropical Depression Aghon

THE low pressure area (LPA) that was spotted east of Surigao del Sur has developed into Tropical Depression Aghon, the first cyclone to have entered the Philippine territory this year.

As of 4 a.m. Friday, May 24, the center of Aghon was located 340 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Aghon will be moving west northwestward at 30 km/h.

Pagasa hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 over Eastern Samar in the Visayas and Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, and Bucas Grande Islands in Mindanao.

It said additional areas in Eastern Visayas and Caraga Region may be placed under TCWS 1 in the next bulletin, which will be issued around 11 a.m. Friday.

“The highest possible wind signal that may be hoisted during the passage of Aghon is Wind Signal No. 2,” said Pagasa.

The weather bureau said that Aghon will bring 50 millimeters (mm) to 100 mm of accumulated rain in Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, the eastern portion of Southern Leyte, and the southern portion of Eastern Samar Friday, May 24, added Pagasa.

It added that forecast rainfall is generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas, where flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible.

Pagasa said that Aghon was forecast to move generally northwestward or north northwestward from Friday until Saturday, May 25, while slowly intensifying.

On the track forecast, Aghon is forecast to make a close approach or make landfall in the vicinity of Eastern Samar Saturday morning as a tropical depression. Afterwards, Aghon will pass north northwestward over Eastern Visayas, then emerge over the waters off the east coast of Bicol Region Saturday afternoon or evening as a tropical storm.

On Sunday, Aghon will begin recurving generally northeastward or north northeastward over the waters east of Luzon while starting to continuously intensify.

Current forecast scenario shows intensification into a severe tropical storm by mid Sunday and into a typhoon by Tuesday, said Pagasa.

“Considering the trend in the westward shift in the track forecast of Aghon and the forecast probability cone, a slightly earlier landfall over Eastern Samar and a direct passage in the vicinity of Bicol Region is not ruled out at this time,” said the weather bureau. (LMY)