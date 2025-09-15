LPA, easterlies to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA – A low pressure area (LPA) and the easterlies will bring rains in some parts of the country, the weather bureau said Monday.

The LPA, located 235 kilometers west of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro as of 3 p.m., is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its forecast issued at 4 a.m.

However, the LPA will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms across Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Western Visayas.

Cagayan Valley will also experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Moderate to heavy rains in the areas mentioned above could result in flash floods or landslides.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate winds and moderate seas will prevail across extreme Northern Luzon.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are forecast in the rest of the archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)