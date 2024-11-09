LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Nika

THE low pressure area east of southeastern Luzon has strengthened into Tropical Depression Nika, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saturday, November 9, 2024.

The storm, which was located 1,145 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon, is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough seas to various parts of the country in the coming days.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Nika had maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h), with gusts reaching up to 70 km/h, and central pressure of 1,004 hectopascals (hPa).

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 was hoisted over Catanduanes in Luzon.

The storm’s winds are forecast to be strongest in Batanes, northern Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte, where gusts could reach gale force by Sunday, November 10.

The weather bureau also warned of heavy rainfall that may lead to localized flooding and landslides, particularly in eastern Luzon.

Rough seas are expected along the northern and eastern coasts of Catanduanes and the Kalayaan Islands, with wave heights reaching up to three meters.

Mariners of small seacrafts were strongly advised to avoid venturing out to sea, while other coastal areas may experience moderate seas.

Nika was also forecast to move westward at 30 km/h and may make landfall in Isabela or Aurora on Monday, possibly intensifying into a severe tropical storm before reaching land.

While the storm is expected to weaken after landfall due to terrain interaction, Pagasa said it will likely remain a severe tropical storm. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)