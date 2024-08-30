LPA likely to develop in 24 hours

MANILA – A cloud cluster monitored east of Mindanao outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is likely to develop into a low-pressure area (LPA) in 24 hours, the weather bureau said Friday.

"We don't discount the possibility that this would develop into an LPA and enter the PAR," Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The LPA is forecast to bring rain in the first days of September.

Meanwhile, Estareja said the weak southwest monsoon or “habagat” is affecting just the western sections of Luzon and the Visayas.

This will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms in Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

The southwest monsoon will also bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Ilocos Region, Cavite, Batangas, and Negros Occidental.

"The rest of the country will only experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms," Estareja said.

PAGASA, meanwhile, forecast light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas across the archipelago. (PNA)