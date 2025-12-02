LPA likely to develop into cyclone named Wilma

MANILA – The low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a high potential to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

The LPA was last located 1,290 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration's (PAGASA) latest bulletin.

"Once it enters PAR, it will be named Wilma. It is forecast to make landfall over Eastern Visayas or Caraga," PAGASA weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said.

She, however, said the LPA's forecast track still has high uncertainty, but those in the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Mindanao are advised to take precautions against rains beginning Friday.

"Check regular updates from PAGASA. Coordinate with your local government units regarding possible evacuation advisories," she said.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Mindanao will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms on Tuesday due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting southern Mindanao.

Moderate to heavy rains in the island could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA added.

Isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon or "amihan" will prevail across Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

The whole archipelago will continue to experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)