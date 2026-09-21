LPA likely to enter PAR

A low pressure area (LPA) was spotted 2,090 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of 2 a.m. Monday.

It is likely to enter the PAR by Tuesday or Wednesday, said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

"The LPA is too far and does not affect the country's weather condition," he added.

Aurelio, however, said that the LPA could possibly develop into a tropical cyclone by Thursday or Friday.

Meanwhile, generally fair weather with isolated rain showers will prevail throughout the country on Monday.

The southwest monsoon or habagat affecting the western section of Southern Luzon will also cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms across Palawan, Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail across Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)