LPA likely to enter PAR Tuesday night, possibly hit N. Luzon areas

MANILA – The low pressure area (LPA) spotted 1,360 km. east of southeastern Luzon could possibly enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday night, the weather bureau's top official said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression (TD) within 24 hours.

"Once the LPA develops into TD, its projected track is similar to tropical cyclone Nando. South of Nando's track is also not ruled out," PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando told the Philippine News Agency in an interview.

The possible new cyclone, he said, would generally head towards Babuyan and Calayan group of islands, or in Northern Luzon.

Servando said the TD, which would be given the local name Paolo, is expected to cause rains across Northern Luzon by Friday.

"It could possibly make landfall over Cagayan area. It might reach the tropical storm category prior to landfall," he said. (PNA)