LPA to drench Visayas, parts of Southern Luzon, Mindanao

A low pressure area (LPA) over Palawan is expected to bring rains over the Visayas and parts of Southern Luzon and Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Friday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA weather specialist Leanne Loreto said the LPA was over the coastal waters of Dumaran, Palawan moving westward.

Loreto said it is expected to dissipate in the next 24 hours while over the West Philippine Sea.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over the Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Mimaropa, Batangas, Quezon, and the Bicol Region due to the LPA.

Residents in these areas are warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Loreto said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience generally fair weather.

However, she said isolated rains or thunderstorms are expected especially in the afternoon and evening due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will be felt across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, PAGASA continues to monitor a tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

As of 3 a.m., Severe Tropical Storm Dujuan (international name) was located 2,460 km. east of northern of extreme Northern Luzon. It is packing maximum winds of 110 km. ph (kph) near the center, with gustiness of 135 kph, and moving northwestward at 55 kph.

Loreto said Dujuan is not expected to enter the PAR and will not affect any part of the country. (PNA)