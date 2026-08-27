LRMC tightens maintenance after LRT-1 water leak incident

MANILA – The Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) is enhancing its maintenance protocols after a water leak was detected inside one light rail vehicle (LRV) of a 4th-generation train set of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1).

A clip of the water leak incident went viral on social media on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, the private operator said its maintenance team immediately monitored the affected LRV, and a technician boarded the train to inspect the issue.

Following the technician's recommendation, the train was promptly removed from the revenue line and brought to the depot for a comprehensive assessment.

The LRMC said the team identified a defective air-conditioning unit (ACU) drain line valve, which broke unexpectedly before its expected three- to five-year lifespan.

The affected valve has since been replaced, and the unit is undergoing rigorous safety and maintenance checks to ensure optimal performance.

The operator said it will increase the inspection frequency of the ACU drain valve from every 10,000 km., as prescribed in the maintenance manual, to every 5,000 km. as part of its commitment to continuous improvement.

In the longer term, the LRMC plans to replace these valves across the fleet to help prevent similar occurrences in the future.

"LRMC remains dedicated to providing our passengers with a safe, comfortable, and reliable journey on LRT-1 every day," the company said. (PNA)