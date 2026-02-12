LRT-1 launches workforce diversity program for PWDs

MANILA – The Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) on Wednesday rolled out a workforce inclusivity program for persons with disabilities (PWD) that aims to hire persons with special needs as part of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) station workforce.

In a statement, the LRMC said the program, dubbed “Project PWD: Promoting Workforce Diversity,” will deploy PWDs as station service aides with the goal of providing gainful employment opportunities for these individuals.

Under the program, station service aides will be engaged in part-time employment of four hours a day for a duration of less than five months.

“By empowering these individuals to take on vital roles as ambulant ticket sellers, LRMC is creating a platform where unique skills contribute directly to the community,” it said.

It added the additional workforce will also optimize the LRT-1’s operational efficiency by having additional frontline support and reducing ticket queues, allowing for faster and more comfortable commutes during peak hours.

LRMC president and chief executive officer Enrico Benipayo said the program is a testament to the LRMC’s belief that a diverse workforce is a key driver in providing better service to passengers while creating opportunities for PWDs.

“At LRMC, we are proud to lead the way in ensuring equal opportunities for all, regardless of their physical abilities. By integrating persons with special needs into our frontline operations, we are not only addressing operational bottlenecks but also fostering a culture of dignity and empowerment,” Benipayo said.

The rollout follows the signing of a memorandum of agreement between LRMC and the city government of Manila, led by Mayor Isko Moreno, Manila Public Employment Service Office acting Manager John Hiroshi Umeda, Jr., and Benipayo.

Meanwhile, the LRMC said LRT-1 operations were unaffected after a man jumped from the Fernando Poe Jr. Station platform into the street below at around 10:30 a.m.

An LRMC security and safety team and local authorities immediately responded to the site.

"The male individual was unfortunately pronounced dead on-site due to the impact of the fall," it said.

The LRMC is cooperating with the authorities in their investigation into the incident. (PNA)