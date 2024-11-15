LRT1 Cavite Extension to start operation on November 16

THE first phase of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1) Cavite Extension will begin its operation on Saturday, November 16, 2024, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced.

Marcos led on Friday, November 15, the inauguration of LRT1 Cavite Extension Phase 1, which “marks a significant milestone in modernizing the transport system in the Philippines.”

“Mag-start na ng operation bukas ng alas singko ng umaga (The operation will start tomorrow at 5 a.m.),” he said.

“Kaya hinihikayat ko lahat ng ating commuter na subukan ninyo at makikita niyo napakaginhawa kumpara sa trapik na nararanasan natin araw-araw,” he added.

(So I encourage all our commuters to try it and you will find it very convenient compared to the traffic we experience every day.)

The project covers the first five stations: Redemptorist-Aseana, which is next to Baclaran station; Manila International Airport Road; Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX); Ninoy Aquino Avenue; and Dr. Santos (formerly Sucat).

It is expected to cater to 80,000 additional commuters daily to and from Metro Manila, Cavite and neighboring areas, creating a smoother, more reliable mode of transportation.

The project is also seen to accommodate an additional 300,000 daily passengers in the first year of full operations and alleviate traffic conditions in the cities of Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Bacoor, Cavite.

In his speech, Marcos also reiterated his administration’s commitment to make the country’s transport system more seamless and modernized and to fast-track the completion of railway projects to bring prosperity to the Philippine transport system and the country’s economy.

“We are committed to building station after station, reaching as far and as fast as our people’s needs dictate,” he said.

“This is the nature of railway development and of any large-scale development: this is not a short-term endeavor. It requires patience, persistence, and passion and commitment that extends beyond immediate timelines,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)