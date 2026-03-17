LTFRB approves fare increase on all PUJs

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved a P1 fare increase in public utility jeepneys amid the looming oil crisis brought about by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Starting on Thursday, March 19, 2026, the LTFRB said the base fare for traditional jeepneys, which covers the first four kilometers, will increase to P14 from the existing P13 while in every succeeding kilometers, there will be an additional P2, an increase of P.20.

For modern jeepneys, the fare hike was set at P2, from P15 for the first four kilometers to P17, with additional P2.40 for each succeeding kilometer from the existing P2.20.

The agency also hiked to P15 the base fare for ordinary metro buses and P18 on air conditioned units, from the existing P13 and P15 fare, respectively.

For every succeeding kilometer, there will be an additional P2.49 fare for ordinary metro buses, an increase of P.24 from the existing P2.25 and P2.98 on air conditioned units from P2.65.

The LTFRB also approved a P40 fare increase on airport taxis, from P75 on the first 500 meters to P115, with an additional P4 for each succeeding P300 meters.

It also allowed the imposition of P20 fare hike on Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) including sedan, sports or Asian utility vehicle, hatchback and premium in which the existing base fare was at P45, P55, P35 and P145, respectively.

Earlier, the LTFRB issued a new fare matrix for ordinary, regular aircon, deluxe, super deluxe, and luxury provincial buses. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)