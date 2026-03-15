LTFRB approves provisional fare increase for provincial buses

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved a provisional fare increase for provincial public utility buses amid a series of big-time oil price hikes due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The new fare matrix released by the LTFRB on Sunday, March 15, 2026, covers ordinary, regular aircon, deluxe, super deluxe, and luxury provincial buses.

For ordinary provincial buses, the LTFRB approved a P1 increase in the base fare and an additional P0.30 per succeeding kilometer.

The updated fare guide sets the minimum fare for the first five kilometers at P12.

Under the new computation, succeeding kilometers are charged P2.20 per kilometer.

For deluxe buses, the board approved a provisional increase of P0.35 per kilometer. The fare computation for regular passengers is set at P2.60 per kilometer.

Luxury bus services will also see a higher adjustment, with a P0.45 per kilometer increase.

The fare matrix shows the updated rate at P3.35 per kilometer for regular passengers.

For super deluxe buses, the fare for the first five kilometers was set at P13.50, with every succeeding kilometer at P2.70.

For regular aircon PUBs, the base fare will amount to P12.25, with an additional P2.45 for every succeeding kilometer.

The agency said a 20 percent discount for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and students will still apply daily, including weekends and holidays.

The LTFRB is also expected to release the new fare matrix for public utility jeepneys within the week. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)