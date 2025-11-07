LTFRB consolidates PUV fare increase petitions

MANILA – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is consolidating all fare increase petitions for public utility vehicles (PUV) as part of its efforts to clear the more than 37,000 filed petitions and motions.

LTFRB Chair Vigor Mendoza II said in a statement Friday that some PUVs have stopped operating as plying their routes is no longer economically viable.

“Nauunawaan natin ang sitwasyon ng ating mga kababayan sa PUV sector dahil talaga naman nagtaas ang presyo ng mga krudo at mga bilihin, kasama na ‘yung mga spare parts na ginagamit sa maintenance, sa mga nakalipas na taon (We understand the situation of those in the PUV sector because the prices of fuel and goods have increased, including spare parts, in the past year),” Mendoza said.

According to LTFRB data, at least five major transport groups have filed a petition for fare increases as high as PHP5 and at least PHP1 for every succeeding kilometer.

To date, the LTFRB has enacted a PHP1 provisional fare increase, in addition to fuel subsidies from the national government.

“We are currently conducting assessment and accounting of all issued franchises and how many of these issued franchises are operational because no less than our DOTr (Department of Transportation) Acting Secretary (Giovanni) Lopez observed the shortage in public transportation,” he said.

In addition to reviewing the petitions, the LTFRB is conducting a study on whether there is a direct relationship between the shortage of PUVs and the challenges in operating PUVs.

Earlier, Mendoza ordered all LTFRB regional directors to hold public consultations on fare increase and to submit the results of their meetings by Nov. 14.

The findings, analyses and recommendations will be submitted to Lopez on Nov. 17. (PNA)