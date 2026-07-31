LTFRB extends fuel subsidy, mulls expanding coverage to buses

MANILA – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has extended the PHP10 per liter fuel subsidy for passenger jeepneys and UV Express units for another month, while studying whether to expand the program to cover buses or grant them a fare hike instead.

In a radio interview on Friday, LTFRB Chair Vigor Mendoza II said the fuel discount set to expire on July 31 will continue through August.

"Ipagpapatuloy po ang fuel subsidy, yung PHP10 bawat litro sa mga jeepney at saka UV Express for another month (The fuel subsidy of PHP10 per liter for jeepneys and UV Express will continue for another month)," Mendoza said.

He said the extension was decided while the LTFRB continues to work toward a final resolution on pending fare hike petitions.

Mendoza said buses currently do not benefit from the fuel discount, leaving two options on the table for the sector — a fare hike or expanded fuel discount coverage.

"Naiintindihan naman natin yung sitwasyon ng mga bus, kasi hindi naman sila kasama sa fuel discount for now. So, there are really two options there — iakyat ang pamasahe sa mga bus or pangalawa, yung fuel discount na karapat-dapat sa bus (We understand the situation of buses, because they are not included in the fuel discount for now. So there are really two options — raise the fare for buses or give them the fuel discount they deserve)," he said.

He noted, however, that extending the fuel discount to buses would have significant budgetary implications given the sector's size.

"Kung isasama ang bus sa fuel discount, malaking kabawasan sa funds ng ating gobyerno. Makakatipid din tayo, so we might as well bite the bullet now (If buses are included in the fuel discount, it would be a large reduction in government funds. We can also save, so we might as well bite the bullet now)," Mendoza said.

He said the LTFRB is scheduled to meet with Executive Secretary Ralph Recto and Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez to discuss a final decision on the bus sector's concerns.

No decision has been made yet on proposals to increase the fuel discount to PHP15 or PHP20 per liter, with Mendoza saying the status quo will be maintained until a final decision is reached. (PNA)