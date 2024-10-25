LTFRB grants special permits to 753 buses for Undas travelers

MANILA – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has granted special permits to 753 buses as it ramps up its preparations for the expected volume of passengers traveling for the observance of Undas this year.

LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said the board has issued 272 special permits equivalent to 753 buses.

The figure may increase as more operators applied for special permits on Tuesday, Guadiz added.

He pointed out that the special permits are valid from Oct. 25 to Nov. 10.

Additional special permits may also be issued if the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) determines that additional buses are needed, he said.

"As early as Oct. 15, nag-approve po kami ng special permit para sa mga buses po na makabiyahe po sa mga hindi nila ruta, doon po sa mga mahahabang ruta like Bicol, sa Cagayan, and Laoag (we approved a special permit for buses to travel routes that are not theirs – long routes like Bicol, Cagayan, and Laoag)," Guadiz said in a news release on Thursday.

"Meaning to say, may special permits na po kaming binigay to as many as… as of now, may 1,200 bus na po kaming binigyan ng special permits, including mga UVs po na gustong bumiyahe nitong panahon ng Undas (we have already given special permits to as many as… as of now, we have already given special permits to 1,200 buses, including utility vehicles that want to travel during this Undas season)."

He said the move is to ensure the safety, comfort, and convenience of all passengers traveling to their provinces to be with their families for the All Saints' and All Souls' Days.

"In anticipation of the increased volume of travelers, we have ramped up our preparations through intensified inspections at bus terminals nationwide," Guadiz said.

LTFRB is well-prepared

Guadiz assured the public that the agency is well-prepared for the influx of passengers during the holidays when Filipinos are expected to travel across cities and provinces to pay their respects to their departed loved ones.

He said they are coordinating with bus operators to ensure safe travel for the riding public.

"We are working closely with bus operators to ensure that all units are roadworthy and compliant with safety protocols," Guadiz said.

"Also, we have deployed personnel to monitor the implementation of fare regulations and to assist passengers at terminals, ensuring that there are sufficient buses to accommodate the expected surge of commuters."

He also said the roadworthiness of the vehicles, including their papers and special permits, will be checked at terminals.

Road inspectors will also check on drivers to ensure that they are not intoxicated as an on-the-spot alcoholic sobriety test will be done, he added.

He assured Filipino commuters that the LTFRB would deploy personnel to monitor the situation on the ground.

'Plan your trips '

Guadiz, meanwhile, told passengers to plan their trips early to make their travel more comfortable.

He likewise encouraged them to remain vigilant and report any irregularities during their trips to the authorities.

"Our team will be on the ground throughout the holiday period to ensure smooth and efficient transportation services, and we encourage the public to report any irregularities," Guadiz said.

"We urge everyone to plan their trips early and travel responsibly. Together, let us ensure a safe, peaceful, and meaningful observance of Undas.”

He said the LTFRB remains vigilant in safeguarding the rights and safety of every passenger. (PR)